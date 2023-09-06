Kathy Ann Conway, age 82 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Trinity Health Musk- egon Hospital. The Memorial Service for Kathy will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Harbor Humane Society. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com for full obituary.
