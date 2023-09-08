The Memorial Service for Kathy Conway will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com for full obituary.
