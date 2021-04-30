The Memorial Service for Kathy Lyn Frazier will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
