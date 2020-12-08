Katrina Ann Vander Wood, age 61 of Grand Haven, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at home with family by her side.
She was born April 26, 1959, in Grand Haven to Walter and Loretta (Williams) Tiles. She graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to study art in multiple institutions. She attended Detroit College of Creative Studies as well as Cleveland Institute of Art before finishing at Kendall College of Art and Design in 1986 with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in furniture design and another in interior design.
