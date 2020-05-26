Mr. Keegan Broyce Harp, age 24, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home in Muskegon. He was born in Muskegon on August 21, 1995, to Lonnie and Donna (Hammerle) Harp.
Keegan graduated from Fruitport High School, Class of 2013, and was active with football, track and cross country. He was a member of All Shores Wesleyan Church and was a certified personal trainer. Keegan loved life and made it his priority to consistently better his own life, while inspiring others to better themselves. He started each day with devotions and a morning run. His friend group was expansive, his personality was passionate, and his smile was contagious. He was generous, thoughtful, and helped create, organize and lead free community fitness classes. He enjoyed snowboarding, jet skiing, hiking and traveling. Keegan also loved to travel and had done so quite extensively.
