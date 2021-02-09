Kenneth D. Reuterdahl Sr., age 77 of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away Friday January 15, 2021, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born April 25, 1943, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Torsten and Genevieve (Cook) Reuterdahl.
Ken graduated from Grand Haven High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He went on to become owner/operator of Reuterdahl Dental Lab, which he successfully ran for over 50 years, serving many people in Spring Lake and Grand Haven. He was always there to help family and friends in need. He was a kind, caring and generous person. Ken enjoyed sailing in Spring Lake and on Lake Michigan. Ken also loved to drive around the area enjoying the beautiful sites of Grand Haven and Spring Lake. He was an avid reader, loving to share his readings with others.
