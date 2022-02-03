Kenneth Gene Allen, age 76 of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 29, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on March 16, 1945, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Hazel (Wagner) Kelso and Harold Allen. Robert Kelso married Hazel in 1958 was a significant person in Ken’s life. Ken married Annette DenBraber on April 7, 1984, in Grand Haven.
Ken’s love of airplanes started at a young age beginning with building model airplanes to fly. He attended Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to obtain multiple ratings, including his commercial pilot’s license. With that, he worked various flying jobs, including charter flights. Ken never lost his love of building and flying model airplanes. He started his ultimate project in 1993, building a full-sized two-passenger airplane. In November 2020, he was thrilled to see that plane take its first flight. Ken was a member of the EAA Chapter 211, and enjoyed going to the Oshkosh Fly-In in Wisconsin every year for over 30 years. He was also a member of Port City and Grand Valley RC Clubs, as well as the Eglan Aero Modeler Club. Ken enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature going fishing, hunting, boating and traveling. He and Annette loved going down to Florida in the winter months.
Ken is lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 37 years, Annette; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Randy) Slings and Debbie (Tom) Staffeld; and his nieces and nephews: Julie (Nate) Samualson, Chad (Mindy) Slings, Susan Staffeld, Katie (Dave) Downend and Tim (Courtney) Staffeld; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Robert Kelso; and his in-laws, Jack and Louise DenBraber.
The Funeral Service for Kenneth Gene Allen will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Lou Grettenberger officiating. Visitation will be held the evening prior to the service on Monday, February 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. For those unable to attend the funeral service, it will be livestreamed. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view the service and to sign Ken’s online guestbook.
