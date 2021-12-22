Mr. Kenneth Green, age 83, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born February 9, 1938, in Muskegon to Carl and Gladys (Lloyd) Green. On October 24, 1964, he married Esther Berg.
Kenneth was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He graduated from North Muskegon High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960. He enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing, especially with Esther on Little Robinson Bayou. One of his favorite things to do with Esther, his children and grandchildren was to go to northern Michigan in their camper for opening day of trout season and taking backroads to find the best little trout streams they could find. He loved to tell jokes and make everyone laugh, playing family games, especially dominoes and parcheesi. He will be greatly missed.
