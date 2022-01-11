Kenneth Lee Mills, age 76, of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Medi Lodge in Holland, Michigan. He was born October 13, 1945, in Albion, Michigan, to Ralph John and Hazel Mae (Hiller) Mills; and married Karlene Violet Blodgett on June 12, 1972. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2013.
Ken proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War and worked as a die caster for Donnelley Corporation for 23 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of Gateway Community Church and active in the church’s discipleship program, Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven and formerly the Dorr VFW. Ken loved playing the Lottery, woodworking, hiking and most of all his family.
