Kenneth L. Mulder died November 18, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. We are celebrating his life with a picnic at Rycenga Park at 16401 W. Fruitport Road in Spring Lake Township. His Party of Life Picnic will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. Please dress casually and all are welcome.

