Mr. Kenneth Leon Saum, age 73, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born in Fremont, Michigan, on September 17, 1947, to Gayle and Lila (Rookledge) Saum. He married the former Pam Cirner on February 21, 1979.
Mr. Saum had been employed as a barber for over 30 years until retiring. Kenneth was a member of First Free Methodist Church, where he played guitar, and a member of West Michigan Street Rod Association. He loved music and played with the Poor Boys Band, restored and sold more than 100 jukeboxes, restored a 1931 Hudson Essex, and loved working on his house.
