Kenneth R. Whitney, age 86 of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. He was born September 9, 1933, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Richard and Joyce (Blain) Whitney.
Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, during the Korean War Era. He moved to Grand Haven in 1966, and married Teresa Stefina on April 26, 1967, in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Ken worked as a police officer for the Michigan State Police for 25 years, retiring in 1982. Upon his retirement from the Michigan State Police, he was then owner/operator of Whitney Charters for 35 years, retiring in 2006. Ken was a member of St. Patrick’s–St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish, the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28, and a former member of the Elks Lodge 1200. He was past president of the Michigan Charter Boat Association, as well as the Grand Haven Charter Boat Association. Ken was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish, and gave back to his community coaching Little League. His family was most important to him, and he cherished the time he spent with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.