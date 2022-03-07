Kim Jay Bielby of Grand Haven, Michigan, and formerly of Saginaw, Michigan, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the age of 67 years.
The son of late Eugene Bielby and Barbara Jean (Hubbard) Bielby, Kim was born October 9, 1954, in Saginaw, Michigan. He graduated from Eisenhower High School with the Class of 1971. He continued his education at National Elevator Industry Education Program, where he received his training and skills. Kim married Barbara “Barbie” Lynn Clemens on November 11, 1998, in Kauai, Hawaii; she survives him. He retired from Otis Elevator in 2015 after 47 years of loyal and dedicated service. He then went on to work for the state of Michigan inspecting elevators. Kim was always active and willing to help anyone, his family would describe best as a handy man. Kim loved being on the water in his boat. Above all, Kim cherished the time spent with his family, especially cooking and barbecuing.
