Kirby Dill Smith, age 82 of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at a local care facility. He was born February 21, 1937, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to the late Clark R. and Marion (Dill) Smith.
Kirby married Christine Lundberg on November 2, 1982. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2012, after 30 years of marriage.
Kirby graduated from Harvard University and moved to the Tri-Cities area in 1985. He became ordained in 1988 at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church and worked as a minister for many years at First Presbyterian Church in Muskegon, where he remained a member. Kirby enjoyed theater and acting, and was involved in several productions throughout the years through the Central Park Players in Grand Haven. He was also involved with his community, serving on Grand Haven advisory boards and Planning Commission. Kirby will be remembered fondly by his family, church family and community.
Kirby will be lovingly remembered by his step-daughters: Ginny Swan of Grand Haven, Cynthia Swan of Grand Haven, Peggy (David) Hines of Carmel, Indiana, and Janet Sue Ash; step-son, Thomas J. (Melissa) Swan of Colorado; two sons, Crawford and Ware Smith, both of Terre Haute, Indiana; grandchildren: Christopher, Hannah, Dyango, Christian, Megan and Nick. Also surviving are five additional grandchildren; sister, Pamela S. Hill; nieces, Barbara E. Hill and Laura Lucchese; nephew, W. Robert Hill III; and close friends, Ernest and Vicki Marvin.
The Memorial Service for Kirby will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with the Rev. James Rausch officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Central Park Players. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Kirby’s online guestbook.
