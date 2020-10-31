Kirsten Emily Terborg, age 48, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kirsten was a beloved teacher of 27 years at Grand Haven Christian School, where she began work just after graduation from Calvin University. She was known for her kindness, generosity and joyful spirit, as well as her smile and sense of humor. Kirsten loved teaching, and her students, current and past, will remember her for her innovation, excitement and passion to impart her love of Jesus in their lives. She also loved her four wonderful cats and Broadway Theatre, had a guilty pleasure of “reality” TV, and also became a fan of minor league baseball. She was a committed and loving aunt to her nephew Bennett Silva; and her nieces Rachel, Flora, Kate and Tessa Buursma.
