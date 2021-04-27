Mr. Kirt Bryant Snoek, age 62, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2021. He was born December 24, 1958, in Big Rapids to Robert and Rose Snoek.
In October 1989, he married Debra Floyd of Southfield, Michigan, and they lived in Berkley, Michigan, for the past 21 years. Kirt enjoyed the outdoors and tropical vacations. He loved coming back to Grand Haven every chance he could to spend time at the beach and visit with his family and friends.
