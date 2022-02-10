Windy with snow showers this evening evolving to a steady snow after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with snow showers this evening evolving to a steady snow after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Kristi Lynn (Auer) Slater, 54, passed away on January 27, 2022, after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in the bicycle lane in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Kristi was born November 17, 1967, to John E. and Jacquiline I. Auer in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In her early years, she loved living the country life near Cornwell’s Turkey Farm where she enjoyed caring for barn cats, making mud pies and catching fireflies with her sister, Cindy. Later, her family moved to the city of Marshall where she attended school and then graduated from Albion High School and Spring Arbor University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.