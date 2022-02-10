Kristi Lynn (Auer) Slater, 54, passed away on January 27, 2022, after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in the bicycle lane in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Kristi was born November 17, 1967, to John E. and Jacquiline I. Auer in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In her early years, she loved living the country life near Cornwell’s Turkey Farm where she enjoyed caring for barn cats, making mud pies and catching fireflies with her sister, Cindy. Later, her family moved to the city of Marshall where she attended school and then graduated from Albion High School and Spring Arbor University.

