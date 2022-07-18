Kurt Alan Wipperfurth, age 80 of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Spring Lake. He was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1941, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late William Joseph and Elizabeth Alna (McLellan) Wipperfurth.
Kurt graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1959 and Michigan State University in 1963. After graduating from college, he settled in Spring Lake, Michigan, and started a construction company, C-Way. Kurt then married a lovely girl he met in college, Janice Marion (LaTourette) Wipperfurth, on November 6, 1965. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2015, after 49 years of marriage. Kurt and Janice began raising their family in Spring Lake, and then relocated to Ormond Beach in 1983, after Kurt’s construction company was contracted to build several high-rise bridges on Florida’s East Coast, including the Granada Bridge in Ormond Beach. Kurt was the president of the Michigan Road Builders’ Association, circa 1977; and a member of YPO, the Spring Lake Yacht Club, the Spring Lake Country Club, Rotary and Tomoka Christian Church.
