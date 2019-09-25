Mr. Kurt Heck, age 71, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center. He was born June 3, 1948, in Pigeon, Michigan, to Ervin and Arvilla (Nieschulz) Heck. On April 6, 1968, he married Carolyn Webb in Saginaw, Michigan.
Kurt was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 and the CSX Brotherhood. Kurt retired as a train engineer in 2002. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, golfing, watching sports and puzzles, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn; two children, Michael (Vicki) Heck of Grand Haven and Kevin (Kara) Heck of West Olive; four grandchildren: Ryan, Kaitlynn, Justin and Jenna Heck; mother-in-law, Ruth Behm; brother, Randy (Natalie) Heck; and brother-in-law; Rick (Janet) Webb. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale E. Heck; and father-in-law, Loyal J. Webb.
A special thank you to Grand Pines Assisted Living Center and Spectrum Hospice for their support and personal care that was given.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kurt Wenzelburger. Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417, and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will take place in Historic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Kurt may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Spectrum Hospice. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
