Kurt Henri Van Horssen, age 67, passed away Friday at Medi Lodge at the Shore of natural causes. He was born July 21, 1952, in Grand Haven, to Robert and Virginia (Raskiewicz) Van Horssen, and graduated from Grand Haven High School.
As a young man, Kurt worked as a tile and carpet installer and served his country in the Army National Guard. Kurt’s life took a twist in September 1990 when he experienced respiratory and cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery. At that time, doctors informed family that he would probably remain comatose for the remainder of his life. However, Kurt had other plans. As a result of this incident, Kurt became a quadriplegic; but with determination and help from many experts, family and friends, Kurt went on to lead a full life. He was able to travel to Hawaii, parasail, go on a cruise, do horseback riding, go swimming, shoot off Roman candles with his brother Chad, and go to Sunday morning bowling with siblings using a ramp designed by cousin Tommy Streng! He was also surrounded and encouraged by his extended family who made sure that he was included and welcomed at all family events. Through Kurt, we all learned even more about all the good people of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.