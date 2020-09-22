Kyle C. Martyniek, age 37 of Grand Haven, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home. He was born January 22, 1983, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Wally and Melissa (Cloud) Martyniek.
Kyle graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 2001. He went on to pursue both an undergraduate and master’s degree at Grand Valley State University in finance and accounting. Kyle owned the State Farm Insurance Agency in Fremont. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, snow skiing, and boating on Lake Michigan. Most of all, Kyle cherished spending time with his daughter, Vera, the love of his life. He will be remembered for his culinary skills and love for his family.
