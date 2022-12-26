The Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors for L.J. “Midge” Verplank will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at All Shores Wesleyan Church, Spring Lake. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
