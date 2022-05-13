Lance Lane Burt, age 74, of Spring Lake passed away on May 12, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital in Muskegon. He was born June 9, 1947, in Montebello, California. He worked for the State of California, State of Michigan, and CMH of Muskegon County. He married Maureen (Campbell) Burt on April 17, 1971, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lance and Maureen recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Lance lived in Spring Lake, Michigan, and spent his winters in Sebring, Florida, most recently. His favorite place by far was Utila, Honduras, where Lance and Maureen spent many years getting away from the Michigan winters. Lance was a “doer” and always had jobs going around the house, cars or boats to “fix up” in the garage. He taught all his sons how to be handymen, how to build things, fix up cars and just make things happen. He loved being with family and friends, telling stories and giving advice.
