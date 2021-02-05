Mr. Larry Deal, age 69, of Ferrysburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 1, 2021, at home. He was born July 6, 1952, in Grand Haven to Earl and Inez (Waldron) Deal. On April 17, 1971, he married Beverly VanderZwaag, and she preceded him in death on February 13, 2015.
Larry served his county in the U.S. Navy for eight years and retired in 2014 from Camp Blodgett. He was a member of Harvest Bible Chapel and was a small-group member. Larry also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and kayaking, and loved to garden. He will be greatly missed.
