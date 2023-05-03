Larry Edwin Braak passed away at Green Acres of Allendale on May 1, 2023. He was born on February 12, 1937 in Spring Lake, Michigan to Arnold and Louise Braak and graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1955.
Larry’s Christian faith was expressed in all he did, whether through his work, his photography or through the relationships he built. In recent years, he has belonged to North Presbyterian Church in Kalamazoo, First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo and First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven. Most recently, he has expressed his faith in his relationships with the staff and fellow residents at Green Acres.
