On February 27, 2021, Larry Gale Galombeck passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack while vacationing at his favorite oceanside resort in Sarasota, Florida. He was blessed to spend his last days doing the things he loved most: visiting family, walking the beach, sitting in the sun, having dinner with his wife, and watching God’s glorious sunset.
Larry was born February 8, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan, to parents Warner and Evelyn (Davignon) Galombeck. He was a member of Temple B’nai Israel and completed his Bar Mitzvah at 13 years old. His father was a renowned musician/violinist and both his parents gifted the family with music entertainment and talent. Larry loved to sing and cherished his Jewish upbringing, brothers and family life. Larry graduated Muskegon Heights High School and attended Muskegon Community College. He was also proud to serve in the United States Army Reserves.
