Larry Gene Sanders, age 70, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was born December 26, 1950, in Union City, Tennessee, to Luther Thomas and Cassie Lou (Muse) Sanders. He married Joylyne Marie Hudson on August 22, 2003, on a dive boat in Mackinaw Island harbor.
Larry graduated valedictorian from Constantine High School, class of 1969; served his country in the Army in the Vietnam era; and graduated with his doctorate from Notre Dame Law School. He practiced law and specialized in city, township and environmental law.
