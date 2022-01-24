Mr. Larry D. Horton, age 85, of Robinson Township passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, surrounded peacefully by friends and family at home. He was born August 9, 1936, in Harbor Beach, Michigan, to Clarence and Edlie (Cummings) Horton. On June 22, 1963, he married Ruth E. Bethke in Roseville, Michigan.
Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with the 4th Division/combat support group in Germany during the Berlin Wall crisis, he also was honored to serve in the honor guard from 1958 to 1961. He was a building contractor in the Detroit area for many years. After living in Livonia for 35 years, they retired and moved to the Grand Haven area in 1994. Larry was the happiest when he was outside, working around the farm, gardening, watching the animals in the backyard and spending time on the lake fishing. He also enjoyed cutting and splitting wood, and making maple syrup, but most of all he loved his friends and family and getting together for a good fish fry. He will be missed by all.
