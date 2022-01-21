Mr. Larry Horton, age 85, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the funeral home. A complete obituary will run on Tuesday. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.

