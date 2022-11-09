Larry James Baumgart, age 63, longtime resident of Grand Haven and Spring Lake, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Poppen House, after losing his battle with cancer. He was born on May 19, 1959, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Eugene and Leona (Boyk) Baumgart.
Larry graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1978, and was a lifetime resident of the area. He worked as delivery driver for Cook’s Appliances in Grand Haven for 20-plus years, and then worked for Grand Haven 9 movie theatre and Sugarloaf Vending. Larry was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for many years, and former long-time member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Larry enjoyed watching football, and was an especially big fan of the Grand Haven Buccaneers, attending almost every game they played over many years. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and did small engine repair on lawnmowers and snow-blowers for many years.
