Larry Karl Smeage, age 73, of Spring Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Larry was born March 19, 1949, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Alfred and Antoinette (Simcik) Smeage.
While earning his degree at Michigan State University, Larry was drafted into the United States Navy in 1970, where he served in the ICU at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego. After three years of active duty, Larry joined the Naval Reserve and returned to Michigan State, earning a Bachelor of Science in clinical biology and public health in 1975. Larry would spend the next 45 years in the field of health care, first as a microbiologist at Advanced Medical and Research Center in Pontiac, Michigan, and later as director of laboratory services at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, from which he retired in 2021. A point of pride, Larry was an early employee at Cerner Corporation, a clinical software company, based in Kansas City, Missouri.
