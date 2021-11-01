Laura Anne (Sani) Jackson, 53, of Eugene, Oregon, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She passed away at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, Springfield, Oregon.
Laura was born to Lois Klages and Robert Eich in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on September 15, 1967. Her adoptive parents were Ruta Mara Sani and Giacomo Sani. Over the course of her life, she lived in Michigan, Ohio, Italy, the Virgin Islands, Maine and Oregon. She attended Oregon Episcopal School in Portland, received her Bachelor of Arts in Asian Studies at the University of Oregon and her Master of Library Science at Emporia State University. She worked as a librarian at Beaverton City Library, Hillsboro Public Library, as a children’s librarian at Ledding Library of Milwaukie, and was also a volunteer at Eugene Public Library.
