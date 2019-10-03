Laura Jo (Oosterman) Boyer, age 68, formerly of Grand Haven, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 2, 2019, after a brief struggle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by parents, Sidney and Lois Oosterman; husband, Art Boyer; and brother, Stephan Oosterman. Laura will be lovingly remembered by her siblings: Barb and Jerry Schutte, Jane and Bruce Hager, Jim and Jane Oosterman, John and Lori Oosterman, and Julie Oosterman; several nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and her fur babies, seven dogs and two cats. Laura was a very giving person and always willing to help someone.
A private graveside service will be held at Georgetown Township Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to YOUTHrive of Kansas City or House of Little Dogs, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
