Evelyn Laura Stolarz, age 90, passed away Monday, May 31, in Grand Haven. She was born on July 21, 1930, to Evelyn Samdal Butcher and was a lifelong resident of Grand Haven. She met Stanley Stolarz in elementary school, and together they married on Nov. 7, 1953, and had six children.
She was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan’s School of Nursing. She spent the first part of her long career as an obstetrics nurse, at North Ottawa Community Hospital in Grand Haven, then later instructing nursing students at St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Grand Rapids. During their short time in Toledo, Ohio, she worked as an administrator at Riverside Hospital in Toledo. Laura retired from Mercy St. Mary’s in Grand Rapids. She joked fondly about the many times she “caught” babies before the doctors arrived to deliver them. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church and a recent parishioner of St. Luke’s University Parish.
