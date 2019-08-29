Mrs. Laurel Hendrick, age 92, of Grand Haven passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home. She was born July 28, 1927, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Chester and Marion (Idle) McPherson. On June 10, 1951, she married Russell Hendrick in Muskegon, and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2011.
Laurel was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing and walking, and for many years camping in their Airstream. Most of all, she loved being Saint Laurel to her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Hendrick of Grand Haven; four grandchildren: Kaylee (Donny) Hendrick Drew, Mitch, and Danny (Stephanie) Hendrick; great-granddaughter, Drew Harper; and many close nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death her loving daughter, Laurie Ann Hendrick, in 2010; as well as her siblings.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Troy Hauser Brydon officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Interment will take place in Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Laurel may be given to the American Cancer Society. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
