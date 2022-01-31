Lawrence A. “Larry” Vollmer, age 66, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at home. He was born June 13, 1955, in Grand Haven, to Russell and Audrey (Eggert) Vollmer; and married Kathy Beagle on October 18, 1980, after they met working at National Products and Larry wanted to purchase a puppy from her.
Larry graduated from Spring Lake High School and worked as a setup man brake operator for CMA Manufacturing and previously for MLP Manufacturing until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion and an avid University of Michigan fan (“Go Blue”). Larry loved hunting, fishing, golfing, road trips, doing yard work, casino trips, Camp 303 in the U.P., and going to any function his grandchildren were involved in.
