Lawrence “Larry” A. Reaume, age 88 of Grand Haven, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Hospice at Heartwood Lodge. He was born August 20, 1932, in Ferrysburg, Michigan, to the late Lawrence and Lucy (Hollister) Reaume.
Larry married Mary A. Veldhuis on October 16, 1957, in Zeeland, Michigan. Larry graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1954, during the Korean Conflict Era. He was a great woodworker, and upon his discharge from the service, worked for Laughead Piano Factory, Story & Clark Piano Factory and Bastian Blessing. Larry was also a local photographer for 40-plus years. Larry was a charter member and Sunday school teacher at Trinity Reformed Church. He was also actively involved in the events at the Blue Lake Chapel in Holton, Michigan.
