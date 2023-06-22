Lawrence J. “Whitey” Busman, 90, of Ludington, formally of Ravenna, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Lawrence was born on May 8, 1933, the son of Fred and Mary (Postma) Busman. In 1952 he graduated from Coopersville High School. In 1953 he enlisted in the United State Army, during the Korean War. He earned his utilities foreman certificate, and was stationed in Fort Sheridan, IL. In 1955, he was honorably discharged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.