Lawrence J. “Albert” Pressey, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born May 28, 1938, to Albert and Florence (Beesaw) Pressey in Mancelona, Michigan. He lived in the Spring Lake area for about 50 years.
On April 9, 1960, he married the love of his life, the former Ms. Betty Dalton, in Detroit, Michigan, and together they cherished 59 years of endless memories.
Lawrence was a dedicated employee of Redi Mix Co., there he worked for about 41 years as a truck driver. He had a love for cars and enjoyed making detailed changes to his 1941 Chevy that he owned for 18 years. He took great pride in it and enjoyed the company of his co-pilot, Betty. He was an active member of the Muskegon Puddle Jumpers for about 10 years. Lawrence and Betty enjoyed traveling; they would take three-week vacations and head out west. Utah, Arizona, California; you name it and they have probably been there. He also loved being a grandpa to all his grand- and great-grandchildren; he was known to be somewhat of a teddy bear. Above all things, he loved spending time with family and friends. Lawrence was a big-hearted, fun-loving soul, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Pressey; two children; Shari (Ken) Krizan and Phillip (Shelly) Pressey; brother, John Pressey; sister, Katherine Ferguson; three grandchildren: Amanda (Adam) Shepard, Jessica Pressey and Robin (Joseph) Pressey; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: Ralph Pressey, Earl Pressey, Frank Pressey, Sandy Pressey and Stanley Pressey; and four sisters: Joanne Roach, Marjorie Choate, Roma Givens and Minnie Zarate.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Crockery Township Hall, 17431 112th Ave., Nunica, MI 49448. Memorial contributions in Lawrence’s honor can be directed to the Port City Puddle Jumpers Inc.
Arrangements entrusted to The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral Home & Cremations Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Feel free to share a memory with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
