Lawrence “Larry” Grabinski, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. He was born September 17, 1938, in Shelby, Michigan, to Zigmund and Sarah (Wlodkowski) Grabinski; and he married Janice Wagenmaker on October 17, 1964, in Muskegon.
Larry had resided in the Tri-Cities area since 1968. He worked for R. Wagenmaker Construction for 19 years and later worked for Behm Blueberry Farm for nine years as a supervisor, retiring in 1989. An avid reader, Larry also enjoyed his flower garden, model railroads and any information about cars. Larry loved his family dearly and had a heart for helping people in need.
Larry is lovingly remembered by his wife, Jan; his children: Jayne (Jim) Barber of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Charles (Tessa) Grabinski of Grand Haven, and Marianne (Stennis) Prochnow of Grand Haven; three grandchildren: Cameron Prochnow, Kaylynn Barber and Joshua Barber; two sisters, Jean Taylor and Betty (Charles) Maciejewski; one brother, James (Phyllis) Grabinski; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dan Grabinski.
Private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Historic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
