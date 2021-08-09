Mr. Lawrence R. Cole, age 88, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center. He was born December 25, 1932, in Howard City to Albertus and Ethel (Godfrey) Cole. On August 18, 1994, he married Betty Gossett in Las Vegas.
Mr. Cole served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Spring Lake Baptist and volunteered at the medical records at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He loved working in his yard, traveling and was an avid reader. He will be very missed.
