Leanne Joy Herrema, age 66, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Leanne was born in Ferrysburg, Michigan, to Gerald and Marian Rosema. She graduated high school from West Michigan Christian and received her undergraduate degree from Calvin College. During her college years, she loved working at Camp Roger and passed that tradition to her children who also spent many summers there.
