Lee Ann LaDronka of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 67 years old. She was born December 18, 1952 in Grand Rapids to the late Charles and Carol (Manshum) Verrell.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Mark; two children, Audra LaDronka of Kentwood and Bradley (Jessica) LaDronka of Sanford, NC; her sister, Judi (Audley) Ruediger; grandmother to Hayden, Gabriella, and Lennox. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Breanna.
