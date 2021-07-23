Lee Ann Zacek, age 80, of Fruitport passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Robbinswood Assisted Living in Grand Haven. She was born April 16, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to William and Alyce (Jorgenson) Roeder; and married Ralph Henry Zacek on April 23, 1966.
Lee taught third grade at Schilling School in Lockport, Illinois, until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. Her other interests were gardening flowers and boating with her husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.