Mrs. Lenora Veach, age 91, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Riverside Nursing Home. She was born July 18, 1928, in Grand Rapids to Armon and Virgelene (Losey) Goodin. On July 20, 1946, she married Clayton “Kite” Veach in Grand Haven, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 1994.
Lenora enjoyed knitting and crocheting, spending time in her garden, and card and board games with friends and family. She also enjoyed her time living in Baldwin watching all the deer with her grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of the Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 2328 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Clement of Grand Haven; son-in-law, Larrin Geaugh of Elkhart, Indiana; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Beekman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by two children, Vicki Geaugh and Michael (Rhonda) Veach; sisters, Myrtle Shears and Laura Veach; and brother, Armon (Delores) Goodin.
A memorial celebration will be held at 12 noon Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 2326 in Grand Haven. Memorial contributions in memory of Lenora may be given to the Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 2326. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
