Leon Fredrick "Fred" Norris, Ph.D., of Holland, Michigan, passed away at home on November 28, 2022. He was born June 8, 1938, in Lansing, Michigan, to Keith B. and Mary Blanche (Hagaman) Norris.
Fred was a proud graduate of University of Michigan, where he obtained a Ph.D. in Engineering Materials in 1965. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy, working for NASA’s Lewis Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, for two years. He subsequently worked for 12 years at Sherritt Gordon Mines Ltd. in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada, doing research in powder metallurgy where his name appeared on several patents. In 1978, he moved back to Michigan, taking a position at Howmet Turbine Components Corporation (now Howmet Aerospace Inc.), becoming the director of technical services before his retirement.
