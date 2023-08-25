In loving memory of Leonard Alan Dexter, born on November 6, 1943, we celebrate a life rich in dedication and service. Leonard’s journey began with four years of service in the Navy, reflecting his commitment to his country. He transitioned into a lifelong devotion to public service, first as a police officer and later as a dedicated corrections officer. His unwavering dedication led him to retire from the State of Michigan Department of Corrections as a captain, having served for over 20 years.
Leonard’s legacy lives on through his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Beverly, and her four daughters, his children: Sania, Janel, Leonard, Tony and Donald; his siblings: Rex, Donna and Betty Anne. His memory continues through 19 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren, a testament to the love and connections he fostered.
