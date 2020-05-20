Leonard R. D’Oyly, age 74 Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1946 to the late Edwin and Doris (Tatroe) D’Oyly in Grand Haven, MI.
Leonard was a member of St. Paul’s United Church and worked for Bastian Blessing Company and was a union official for the carpenters union for 24 years. In 1969, he was a major part of the founding of Robinson Township Fire Department and served as the Charter Fire Chief until 1973.
