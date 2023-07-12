Leroy M. Hitsman, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Muskegon, MI. He was born on October 3, 1939 in Grand Haven, MI to the late Phillip and Katherine (Wilson) Hitsman.
Leroy was a lifelong area resident and attended Grand Haven Public Schools and Pigeon Creek Schoolhouse. He was employed for over 15 years by Oldberg Manufacturing prior to his retirement. After retirement, he worked part-time as a vehicle transporter for a local auto dealership.
