Les DeVries, age 84, of Kentwood, formerly of Grand Haven, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 25, 2022. Les was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and a “grandpa-great” who treasured his family.
Les was a lifelong educator, teaching science at Newaygo and Mona Shores Public High School, and West Michigan Christian High School. He took great joy in mentoring children about science and ecosystems on the Grand Valley water research boat (DJ Angus) in Grand Haven for many years. Les served his Lord with his time and talents in various ways. He was a chaplain at MacCallum Chapel, which was an outreach chapel of Trinity Christian Reformed Church in Fremont. He volunteered with Gideons International and served at the Christian Reformed Conference Grounds, keeping the grounds beautiful. Les enjoyed the outdoors, manicuring his gardens and fishing on Lake Michigan. He was also the resident handyman, who could usually figure anything out for his family and friends. Above all, his love for his family and his faith in Jesus will be forever remembered.
